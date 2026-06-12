Sports News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Mourn Demise of Jaspal Rana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed sorrow over the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, saying that his commitment and service to sports will be remembered for generations. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed condolences over Rana's passing.

Rana passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed.

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A statement from Telangana CMO said, "Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters, an Asian Games gold medalist, and a distinguished coach who dedicated his life to Indian sports."

CM Reddy highlighted that Rana brought great honor to India through his successes at the Asian and Commonwealth Games and his participation in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He also praised Rana's contributions as India's High-Performance Coach for pistol shooting, noting his key role in developing young shooters and strengthening the country's shooting program.

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"The Chief Minister said Jaspal Rana's outstanding achievements at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, as well as his representation of India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, brought immense pride to the nation. As India's High-Performance Coach for pistol events, he played a pivotal role in nurturing young talent and strengthening India's shooting ecosystem," the statement said.

"With his passing, India has lost not only a legendary sportsperson but also an inspiring mentor whose commitment to excellence and service to sports will be remembered for generations," the Chief Minister said further in the statement.

"Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, students, and the entire sporting fraternity, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul," the statement concluded.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed sorrow over Rana's passing, noting that he had brought honour to India through his records and achievements.

"We have received very sad news today. This morning, Padma Shri awardee and international shooter--who held numerous records and brought honour and prestige to India across the globe--passed away in the hospital... I pray to God to grant him a place at his holy feet; he left us at the young age of 49. This is truly a deeply painful time for his family," CM Dhami told reporters.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal also noted Rana's strong commitment and expressed sorrow over his passing, adding that he will be remembered not only as a top athlete but also as a coach and mentor to young sportspersons.

"He (Jaspal Rana) raised India's name through shooting, dedicating himself fully to the sport. His commitment was unmatched. I have now learnt the sad news that he passed away. I pray for peace to his soul. Beyond being a great player, he was a trainer and mentor for athletes, and will always be remembered," he told reporters.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, on the other hand, said that Rana brought great honor to India and elevated the sport of shooting to new heights. He called his death an irreparable loss and remembered him as a simple and inspiring personality who won multiple gold medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

"Jaspal brought glory to India, taking shooting to new heights. His passing is an irreparable loss. Known for his simplicity and inspiration in sport, he won many gold medals in the Asiad and Commonwealth Games. The tragic death has deeply affected his family," he told reporters.

BSP leader Shyam Singh Yadav also expressed sorrow over Rana's passing, calling the loss irreparable. He said he had known Rana since childhood and shared close family ties, and described him as a remarkable shooter and coach.

"The loss of Jaspal is irreparable. I knew him from a young age, as family, with his brother, father was always close to us. His passing has left me shocked and deeply saddened. Shooting as a sport has suffered a great loss. Such a fine shooter and coach will be hard to find again," he told ANI.

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)