Johannesburg, Feb 17 (PTI) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Temba Bavuma as Test captain, the sport's governing body in the country said on Friday.

ODI skipper Bavuma will take over the reins of the red-ball team from Dean Elgar. The latter will though remain available to play for the Proteas.

Bavuma was appointed skipper as part of a restructure in the leadership group of the national team.

However, the 32-year-old has relinquished the T20I captaincy.

The new skipper for the South Africa T20I side will be named as part of the white-ball squad to face the West Indies next month.

Bavuma's first task will be to lead the Proteas in the two-match Test series against the West Indies from February 28.

South Africa Director of Cricket (DoC) Enoch Nkwe welcomed Bavuma in the role of South Africa Test captaincy.

"Cricket South Africa would like to welcome Temba as the new captain of the Proteas Men's national team," Nkwe said.

"He is a player that has vast captaincy experience both at domestic level and on the international stage having led both the ODI and T20I teams since March 2021 when he was appointed.

"We trust he will deliver on all our expectations and help carry the team forward after some excellent work by his predecessor Dean during the same period."

