New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday congratulated India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on accumulating 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Mithali achieved the milestone figure in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Playing in her 212th ODI, Mithali played a knock of 36 and completed 10,000 runs in international cricket. She became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

"Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10,000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... Keep going strong!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also joined Tendulkar to wish Mithali on her achievement.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote, "Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03. Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game."

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called Mithali "champion cricketer" while sharing the stat.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also congratulated India's ODI skipper.

"Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for completing 10,000 runs in international women's cricket. She is the first Indian to cross this milestone!" Mumbai Indians tweeted.

"Making us all proud since 1999! Mithali Raj becomes the first Indian woman batter to cross 10,000 runs in International Cricket," Punjab Kings tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of Mithali and wrote: "This is a Mithali Raj appreciation tweet."

Kolkata Knight Riders wrote: "ODI skipper @mithali breaches another landmark, becoming only the second player, after Charlotte Edwards, to amass 10000 runs in women's cricket. What a champion! #Cricket #INDWvSAW." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)