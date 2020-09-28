New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday registered an enthralling win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during a showdown that would go down in the history as one of the most electrifying matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia emerged as the superhero of the match and played a magical inning for RR by scoring 53 runs off 31 balls, which helped his team to successfully pull-off the highest run-chase of 224 in the IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was full of praise for the all-rounder after the match. He said Tewatia's five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's over brought them back in the game.

"That was some chase! Tewatia, that was some sort of display against Cottrell. We got an idea about the conditions here in the last game. It's a small ground, we always thought if we have wickets in the shed we always have a chance," Smith told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Twitter too went berserk over Tewatia's match-winning inning as he became the top trend on social media, with memes and praise-filled tweets flooded the microblogging site.

Reacting to the Rajsthan Royals' victory, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted that it rained sixes at Sharjah as Tewatia and Jofra Archer pulled off an unbelievable heist.

"Game changer player of Rajasthan Royals. Very well played Rahul Tewatia," wrote one user.

Standup comedian Danish Sait went on to say that Tewatia's story will stay forever.

"The Tewatia story will stay forever. What an insane turn around. I love human triumph. Sport is such a great teacher, we can write someone off but we can't erase them! Wow. So happy with what we got to see. Incredible lesson for life," he wrote.

"Tewatia's earlier part of the innings - Dhoni's later phase of batting career Tewatia's later part of the innings - Dhoni's earlier phase of batting career Tewatia has shown us highlight of Dhoni's whole career today! Legend!" wrote another Twitter user.Here are some tweets lauding Tewatia's exploits:

