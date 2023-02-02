Bangkok [Thailand], February 2 (ANI): The mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Thailand Masters 2023 after a defeat in their second-round match at Bangkok on Thursday.

Ishaan and Tanisha lost to Indonesian duo of Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Marsheilla Gischa Islami. The Indian duo looked completely off-colour and lost in straight two games 17-21, 5-21.

In the other mixed doubles match, the duo of Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy lost to China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping 11-21, 16-21. The Indian duo also crashed out of the competition in the first round.

In the men's singles match, India's Kiran George lost to Hong Kong's Lee Cheukyiu and was eliminated from the competition in the second round.

Kiran lost the match by 22-20, 15-21, 20-22.

In the women's singles competition, Ashmita Chaliha also bowed out of the tournament in the second round after a loss to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt. Chaliha lost 21-19, 13-21, 27-29.

Thailand Masters started in Bangkok on January 31 and will go on till February 5. (ANI)

