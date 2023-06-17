Birmingham [UK], June 17 (ANI): Three big strikes by Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes, including big wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, put Australia on the backfoot at the end of the first session during the second day of the first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham on Saturday.

At the end of the first session, Australia's score read 78/3, with Head (8*) and Khawaja (40*) unbeaten.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Our Protest is Not Politically Motivated, Says Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik and Her Husband Satyawart Kadian (Watch Video).

Australia started off the second day at 14/0, with David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*) unbeaten.

Khawaja looked in fine nick as he smashed Broad and Anderson for boundaries.

Also Read | Indonesia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm into Maiden BWF Super 1000 Event Final.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 29/0, with Khawaja (17*) and Warner (9*) unbeaten.

Broad struck early on the second day, in the 11th over, Warner chased a ball outside off going for an and went for a drive. But there was very little footwork involved and the ball touched the inside edge of his bat and crashed into the stumps, leaving Warner in disbelief. Australia lost their first wicket for 29 runs.

Warner was out for 9 off 27 balls, laced with 2 fours, extending his poor record against Broad.

He was dismissed by the tall Englishman for the 15th time in his career, during the first session on Saturday.

On the very next ball, Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for a golden duck after the batter edged the ball straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Australia was 29/2 in 10.2 overs.

Broad did not get his hat-trick, but Australians were put under immense pressure by English bowlers.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 20.4 overs.

In the 27th over, skipper Ben Stokes got the big wicket of Steve Smith, as he was trapped leg-before-wicket for 16 off 59 balls. Australia was 67/3 in 27 overs.

Travis Head arrived at the crease next, teaming up with Khawaja who was striking the ball really well.

At the end of 30 overs, Australia was at 78/3, with Head (8*) and Khawaja (40*) unbeaten.

The duo took Australia through the remainder of the session without any further loss of wickets.

England declared their first innings at 393/8 after electing to bat first. A century from Root (118* in 152 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), fifties from Jonny Bairstow (78 in 78 balls, with 12 fours) and Zak Crawley (61 in 73 balls, with seven fours) powered England to a huge score.

Nathan Lyon (4/149) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green got a wicket each.

At the end of day 1, Australia was at 14/0, with David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)