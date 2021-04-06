San Francisco (US), Apr 6 (AP) California will allow professional sports and other indoor events to resume April 15.

On that date, venues will be permitted to have live audiences with strict capacity limits. Larger private gatherings indoors will be allowed, too.

More people will be allowed inside if they show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test.

But some performance venues say the attendance caps won't work for them financially.

The move comes as some states are seeing coronavirus infections surge. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration believes it is safe to reopen since case rates are lower in California and vaccinations are increasing. (AP)

