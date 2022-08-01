Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], August 1 (ANI): Indian pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar heaped praise on bowler Arshdeep Singh, saying that the best part of his game is his planning.

India will take on West Indies in the second T20I at Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis on Monday.

Also Read | India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs ENG CWG Men's Hockey Match.

"The best part is that he (Arshdeep) knows what he wants from his bowling. He knows what kind of field he wants to set and from where he has to bowl. This happens very rarely at a young age, bowlers learn as they bowl. But he has this maturity now. He has also been consistent for the last 2-3 years. The way he thinks and plans about his game is the best part of his game," said Kumar in a press conference ahead of the match.

Arshdeep was impressive in his side's 68-run win over West Indies in the first T20I. In his spell of four overs, he took two wickets and gave away only 24 runs. This run-a-ball economy has been superb from this young bowler.

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Asked if he had made some changes in his bowling recently, Kumar said that he made no particular change but focused on bowling as much as possible. "The more I bowled, the more rhythm my body gained. It helps gain confidence. If you are fit, it helps in bowling well. I just bowled more whenever I got the opportunity and tried to keep my rhythm," he added.

The veteran said that a lot has changed during his 10-year stint in international cricket and a total of 300 and 180-190 in ODIs and T20Is are not really safe anymore.

"There has been a change in the way opposition approaches their game, be it batter or bowler. As the game will progress, batters and bowlers will evolve. The game has progressed a lot," he added.

Kumar said that he has added more weapons to his bowling arsenal in form of knuckleball, slow balls, slow bouncers and uses it frequently.

On leading the pace attack, Kumar said that "You enjoy even when you are not leading and when you are performing. When you are a senior, you try to talk to all the youngsters and to share each other's thoughts and how can things work. We often discuss some things. When the bowling unit does well, you enjoy it for sure."

Notably, India defeated West Indies in the first T20I by 68 runs. Thanks to some fantastic batting from Rohit Sharma (64), Dinesh Karthik (41*), India posted 190/6 in their 20 overs. West Indies had no answer to superb bowling from Arshdeep (2/24), spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and were bundled out for 122. Shamarh Brooks scored 20 runs and emerged as the top scorer for his side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)