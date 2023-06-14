Birmingham [UK], June 14 (ANI): England's former captain Nasser Hussain thinks that the way England are playing with their new brand of 'Bazball' cricket, the draw is out of the equation in the upcoming Ashes series.

"I can't see many draws simply because of the way England are playing, they're trying to take the draw out of the equation," Hussain told The ICC Review on Wednesday.

Also Read | Indian Team With 198 Athletes Leave for Berlin to Take Part in Special Olympics World Games 2023.

Former skipper Nasser Hussain has backed England to reclaim the Ashes from Australia as they ride a wave of momentum since Ben Stokes took the reins as captain of the Test team.

England have stunned opponents over the past year with a thrilling brand of red-ball cricket - known as 'Bazball' - since coming under the guidance of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Also Read | Latest ICC Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Top Spot in Tests Despite Missing WTC 2023 Final Against Australia.

The England batters have scored rapidly to light up the Tests during the white-hot streak but their bowlers will be just as pivotal in the clash with the traditional rivals in familiar conditions.

England are sweating on the fitness of key weapons in their pace attack with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson missing the recent one-off Test against Ireland, while Jofra Archer and Olly Stone have ongoing injury concerns.

The evergreen Anderson is No.2 in the ICC Tyres Men's Test Bowling Rankings, but Hussain believes this Ashes series will be the moment Robinson truly steps out his shadow as leading wicket-taker.

"If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal," Hussain said.

"His County stats, his international stats, home, away, Dukes ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun.

"If he's fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn't go for many runs, is accurate and bowls a good length for England."

Robinson has already looked to take up the mantle of bold Ashes series predictions from Australia great Glenn McGrath.

The England pacer declared in March that "we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably" but Hussain doubts his former camp is getting too far ahead of themselves.

"It's just part of the build-up," Hussain said.

"The battle doesn't start until that first ball goes down really.

"Predictions and banter, and to and fro chat... you may talk the talk, but make sure you go out there and walk the walk is basically the principle in Ashes battle." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)