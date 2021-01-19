Brisbane [Australia], January 19 (ANI): India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that he has learned a lot from Ravi Shastri and the head coach made his job easier in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.

Rahane captained the side in Kohli's absence as he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Not many people talk about Shastri when India win, but Rahane pointed how the coach's contribution was the key to the team's success.

"Ravi bhai's contribution matters a lot for us. The way he handled the situation and supported us not only in this series but in all the tours before this," Rahane said in the virtual press conference.

"He had backed us in 2018 also when we won in Australia. I personally have learned a lot from him. The way he backed the team, made my job as a captain easy," he added.

India had fielded five bowlers in the series decider which also saw Washington Sundar and T Natarajan making their debut.

"The message was bowling in partnership especially this Test match. Bowling in the right areas, it was not about any individual, it was about having a collective effort," said Rahane.

The world had witnessed India's horrific collapse in Adelaide when the team was bowled out for 36. but the side staged a thrilling comeback in the Test series after a win in Melbourne in the second Test.

"What we did after Adelaide Test is that we didn't discuss anything. What happened there it was all about focusing on Melbourne Test match and showing character on the field. We were not thinking about results," the skipper said.

India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

