Blaine (US), Jul 24 (PTI) India golfer Arjun Atwal crashed out of the 3M Open, while Indo-Swede Daniel Chopra and Indian-American Sahith Theegala also missed the cut here.

Theegala shot 73-73, while Atwal carded 73-78 and Chopra was 78-73.

Scott Piercy shot a five-under 66 on a wet day at TPC Twin Cities in the third round, that was delayed more than six and a half hours, to take a four-stroke lead into the final round.

The 43-year-old had a painful blister on his right heel but he still moved to 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA TOUR victories.

Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65.

Piercy played through the blister that he said developed on Saturday after wearing a new pair of shoes.

After opening with two pars, Piercy birdied the next five holes before play was suspended. The birdie run began with an 18-foot putt on the par-4 third. Piercy converted the next four birdies, all with putts inside 15 feet.

Piercy was even par over his final 11 holes, making a bogey on the par-5 18th. He went for the green in two and hit short into the water.

Grillo eagled the par-5 sixth hole for the second day in a row.

Play was suspended for 6 hours, 38 minutes.

