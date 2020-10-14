New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Sunil Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer and the second-highest in the list of active international scorers in world football but the Indian skipper doesn't like comparison.

Virat Kohli did an Instagram live with Chhetri, organised by Puma India, and asked the latter about his goal-scoring record. Chhetri is only behind Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo with 72 goals, compared to the Juventus forward's 101.

"If I have to be honest, I will listen to this comparison (with Ronaldo) for like five minutes and then forget about it because there is no comparison," Chhetri told Virat in the Instagram live session.

For Chhetri's brilliant performances, he was awarded 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 Indian Super League and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017.

Chhetri said that he never dreamt of the life he is currently living. So he gives his 100 per cent every day in order to improve daily.

"The love that I get playing football unbelievable it's something that I have never dreamt of even. So when I am there and everyone wants me to do better so it comes to me that I want to give everything that I have got in me," said Chhetri.

"I am living alife which I have never ever dreamt of the only thing I do is I don't let even a day go by that I don't give my 100 per cent," he added. (ANI)

