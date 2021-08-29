New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to profit from renewed momentum towards sports across India.

In the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. Medallists for the nation were Neeraj Chopra (gold), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver).

In the ongoing Paralympics, table tennis player Bhavina Patel opened the table tally of India as she bagged silver on Sunday.

"Friends, this time, the Olympics have created a major impact. The events at the Olympics are over; the Paralympics are going on. Whatever our country earned in this world of Sports may be little in comparison with the world, but enough has happened to bolster our belief," PM Modi said on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Today, it is not that the youth is just watching sports...the youth is also looking at possibilities associated with sports...observing the entire ecosystem minutely...comprehending its potential, wishing to connect with it in some way or the other. She or he now wants to surpass conventional ways and adopt new disciplines. And my dear countrymen, now that such momentum has been built up...Sports has begun to be discussed in every family...do tell me...should this momentum be allowed to subside, to halt now? No...not at all. Even you must be thinking on similar lines."

"In the country now, sports and games, sportsman spirit is not to stop. In family life, in social life, in the life of the Nation, this momentum has to be accorded permanence...infusing it with energy...replenishing it with relentless new energy. At home or elsewhere, in villages or cities, our playgrounds must be filled up. Let all play - let all bloom! And I'm sure you remember what I had said from Red Fort, "Sabka Prayas"...Yes...collective endeavour. It is only through the collective endeavour of all that India will attain glorious heights in Sports that she rightfully deserves. On the course charted by people such as Major Dhyanchand ji we have to move forward...it's our responsibility. After years has the country witnessed a period where, in families, in society, in States, in the Nation, all the people are single-mindedly forging a bond with Sports."

"My dear young friends, taking advantage of this opportunity, we must garner expertise in a variety of sports. In villages as well, sports competitions should be held successively. It is only through competition that a sport evolves...progresses...giving rise to sportspersons as an outcome. Come, let all us countrymen strive to further this momentum as much as we can...contributing whatever we can...let us transform the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' into reality," he added.

PM Modi also stated that the passion for sports in the youth of the country at the present times is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. Dhyan Chand was a legendary hockey player known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and 1936. (ANI)

