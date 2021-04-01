Melbourne [Australia], April 1 (ANI): Former Australia batsman Adam Voges has come out in support of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Australia all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. Moreover, Josh Hazlewood too decided to withdraw from this year's IPL citing bubble fatigue.

Voges, who is the coach of Marsh at Perth Scorchers, feels Australian cricketers are reaching a "breaking point" after playing the game in bio-bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a long summer, a long 12 months for a lot of players. And with hubs and bubbles and quarantine and travel, there's a breaking point for a lot of players," cricket.com.au quoted Voges as saying.

"For Mitch, he felt the best option was to stay at home. He was really keen to play the back end of the season for Western Australia, which we're really excited about, and it's a decision he's made and he's really comfortable with that," he further said.

"I think the idea of getting back on the road was something he wasn't prepared to do, so he's made that call and we're excited that he's available for us," Voges added.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Irfan Pathan has questioned players' decision to pull out of the IPL days before the start of the season.

"I'm all for mental fatigue,It's real but pulling out so close to the tournament? #IPL2021," Pathan tweeted.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Marsh.

Last year, David Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoff stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)