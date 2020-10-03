Leeds [UK], October 3 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has asserted that there is no favouritism towards Mason Mount and he also explained the reasons behind the striker's success.

The 21-year-old Mount has played every minute for Chelsea this season across all competitions.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Mount played 51 matches and it was more than any other player in the squad.

"There's a fascination with Mason, he's homegrown and he's a young player who's got regularly into the team. I sometimes understand that when you are homegrown and a young player there can be elements of people who look at that and ask questions as to why he's been playing so many games. You know that better than anyone," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"I do understand the situation. What will overcome everything is Mason's talent and attitude," he added.

Stating that Mount will enjoy success with every manager he plays under, Lampard also hghlighted how Mount has become a regular feature in England's national squad.

"He's been picked regularly in the England squad because I know Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland have absolute respect for how he comes and trains and performs for them. The last England game they played, he came on and injected a lot into the performance in 30 minutes, which he's done for us many a time," the Blues Manager said.

Chelsea is currently at the ninth place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will next lock horns with Crystal Palace later today. (ANI)

