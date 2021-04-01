London [UK], April 1 (ANI): England boss Gareth Southgate said that there's still plenty to work on after the side registered a narrow win over Poland in the World Cup qualifiers at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

England won the match 2-1. Harry Kane opened the scoring for the host in the 19th minute. However, Poland equalised in the 58th minute through Jakub Moder.

Harry Maguire netted a late winner in the 85th minute to defeat Poland and made it three wins from three to begin qualification for Qatar 2022.

"We've played a very good Poland side and we've done a lot of good things this week - but we can see there's still a step to go. We had a lot of players missing that we might have been able to refresh the team with in the last two matches - that slight fatigue started to tell but the players stuck at it and they deserved the win," the official website of Football Association quoted Southgate as saying.

The England boss also backed John Stones, after the Manchester City defender recovered from an error in the build-up to Poland's equaliser to set up Maguire's winner.

"I thought we were very good in the first half and in control of the game. To concede a goal like we did can hit the team but they stuck at it, recovered their composure and found an important set-piece winner," Southgate said.

"He [John Stones] managed to compose himself for the rest of the game and had a part in the winning goal, which was important. You can fold in those moments and he didn't. He's been having a really good season. He's made a mistake tonight, he knows that, but he's bounced back from it during the game and he's got to keep doing that," he added. (ANI)

