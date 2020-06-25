Dortmund [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund on Thursday announced the signing of Belgian international Thomas Meunier, who is making a move from Paris Saint Germain.

Meunier signed a four-year contract that will run until June 30, 2024.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Meunier has proven his 'quality at the highest level'.

"Thomas Meunier is a player who has proven his quality at the highest level, among other things in the Champions League and in the national team, over a long period of time and will give us a real boost with his experience," the club's official website quoted Zorc as saying.

The defender has made 17 appearances in the UEFA Champions League (3 goals). Meunier, who will move to the Strobelallee on a free transfer, also brings the experience of 40 international matches (7 goals) to BVB.

"Borussia Dortmund play exactly the type of football I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural. BVB are known for their enthusiastic fans, and the atmosphere during the match with Paris at the Signal Iduna Park influenced my decision if I'm honest. I am ambitious and I want to win titles with Dortmund, as I have done in Brugge and Paris," said Meunier. (ANI)

