Washington, Oct 6 (AP) Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine.

Also Read | KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women.

Also Read | Robin Olsen Transfer News Latest Update: Everton Sign AS Roma Goalkeeper on Season-Long Loan.

Isi Gabsa is now in the field at the Women's PGA Championship. Paula Reto is the first alternate. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)