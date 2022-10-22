St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], October 22 (ANI): Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt assured a thorough examination of the team's failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup in a statement issued by him on October 21.

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after they suffered a crushing defeat against Ireland on Friday sending the cricketing world into a frenzy since the West Indies is the most successful team in the history of the event, winning it twice.

"I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough postmortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI's strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats. West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders," said Skerritt in his statement.

Stating the reasons for the failure of the team in Australia he said, "The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team."

The President expressed his disappointment with the team failing to make it to the Super-12 stage and appreciated the concerns raised by people, while also validating the frustration experienced by fans.

"I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," said the CWI President.

Ireland crushed two-time T20 World champions by nine wickets to qualify for the Super-12, sending the West Indies packing to the Caribbean on Friday at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Explosive batter Paul Stirling remained unbeaten and played a match-winning knock of 66 runs from 48 deliveries to knock the West Indies out of the T20 World Cup 2022. (ANI)

