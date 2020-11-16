Bern [Switzerland], November 16 (ANI): Ukraine's national soccer team are awaiting Switzerland authorities nod on the possible conduct of the Nations League match after three of its players were tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

"The tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday," the team said in an official statement.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Prepares KL Rahul for ‘Bouncer Barrage in Australia’ Using Tennis Racquet (Watch Video).

"After additional research, doctors found that these samples contain COVID-19," it added.

The three mentioned football players are now isolated in their hotel rooms, and the national team of Ukraine is waiting for the decision of the local authorities on the possibility of holding tomorrow's match. (ANI)

Also Read | Sports Ministry Sanctions Rs 10 Lakh for Ailing Hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh’s Treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)