Aurangabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Three weightlifters- two from Kerala and one from Andhra Pradesh- who arrived in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to attend a training session at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre, tested coronavirus positive on Friday, an official said.

They have been admitted to a private hospital, director of the centre Virendra Bhandarkar said in a statement.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Leaves IPL 2020 Commentary Panel to Spend Time With Children (View Post).

The SAI's National Centre of Excellence, located in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, had been chosen to host a national training programme in weightlifting and 29 players from across the country were shortlisted for it, he said.

"These players came to Aurangabad on October 10 with a COVID-19 negative report. But as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), they were quarantined. On the six day of their quarantine today, they underwent RT-PCR tests and three of them tested positive," Bhandarkar told PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Shivam Mavi Comes Back for KKR as Eoin Morgan Wins Toss, Elects to Bat First.

"Of them, two are from Kerala and one is from Andhra Pradesh," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)