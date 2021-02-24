Los Angeles [USA], February 24 (ANI): Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries after the car he was driving met with an accident on Tuesday (local time).

Firefighters put Woods in a neck collar and on a backboard and took him to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to both legs, CNN quoted Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby as saying.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer was in surgery with multiple injuries, according to Golf Digest, reported CNN.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement, saying Woods was the sole occupant and was extricated by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Black-horse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)