Auckland [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Tim Southee crossed the 200-wicket mark in ODI cricket, becoming the fifth bowler from his country to do so.

He reached this milestone during his side's first ODI against India in Auckland.

In the match, Southee ended up with a spell of 3 wickets for 73 runs in his 10 overs. He had an economy rate of 7.30. He took two crucial wickets of captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shreyas Iyer (80) and also dismissed Shardul Thakur (1).

In 149 ODIs, Southee has 202 wickets, which have come at an average of 33.83 and an economy rate of 33.83. His best bowling figures are 7/33.

NZ Bowlers above him in the wicket-taking charts are Chris Harris (203), Kyle Mills (240) and former all-rounder Daniel Vettori (297).

Coming to the match, fifties from Dhawan, Shubman Gill (50) and Iyer along with a quickfire 16-ball 37 run cameo by all-rounder Washington Sundar guided India to 306/7 in their 50 overs.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson (3/59) and Southee picked three wickets each. Adam Milne also got one scalp.

In chase of 307, India had Kiwis at 88/3 in 19.5 overs. But a brutal 221-run fourth wicket stand between Tom Latham (145* off 104 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (94* off 98 ballls) guided NZ to a win.

For India, debutant Umran Malik (2/66) was among the pick of the bowlers. Shardul Thakur also got a wicket.

Latham's terrific knock earned him a 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

