Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday honoured sportsmen from the state who represented India in various international events and brought laurels to the country, with cash awards.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore to Mariappan Thangavelu, who won a silver medal in the recently held Paralympics in Tokyo, in the T-63 high jump event and the remaining cash prize to chess players who won medals in various international events, an official press release said here.

Also Read | Venezuela vs Brazil Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

He handed over cheques for Rs 20 lakh each to four chess players-- former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, V R Aravind Chidambaram, R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali for representing India and winning gold medal in the FIDE online Olympiad in 2020. Their coach N Srinath was given Rs 12 lakh.

Also, Anand, B Adhiban, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Savitha Shri were presented cheques for Rs 10 lakh each for winning bronze medal in the FIDE online Olympiad 2021 recently. Coach of the men's team N Srinath was given Rs 4.5 lakh and coach of the women's team M Shyam Sundar was given Rs 3 lakh.

Also Read | FIH Hockey Awards 2020-21: Team India Dominates Yearly Honours.

Stalin handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh each to P Iniyan for becoming a Grandmaster in 2019 and to Srija Seshadri, V Varshini and P V Nandhitha for becoming women grandmasters.

The CM also handed over the cheques for Rs 3 lakh each for V S Rathinavel and M Pranesh for becoming International masters in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Later, Anand thanked the chief minister for the gesture and said in a tweet: "A proud moment for Tamil Nadu Chess. Thank you sir @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)