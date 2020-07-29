Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Adidas under the ambit of 'Ready For Sport' campaign has launched a new film in order to inspire all the Olympic-bound athletes.

Tokyo Olympics were slated to take place this year, but the mega event was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, athletes have to wait one more year to showcase their skills.

In order to inspire and motivate all athletes, Adidas has launched a new film titled 'What's One More'. This new film aims to connect communities as the athletes wait for their return to active sport.

As a part of this campaign, Adidas roped in athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo, boulder Miho Nonaka, swimmers McKenzie Coan and Katie Ledecky, and tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The film also explores how these cancellations affected the physical and mental wellness of athletes, while also following how they used this particular experience to prepare to get back into shape.

"The postponement of the world's biggest sports competition gives us one more year to prepare and I am working hard to improve my performance and do well next year. I firmly believe that sport is a symbol of optimism and joy which inspires us to look forward and brings positivity into our lives. I am staying positive and will keep working hard so when the time comes, I will be fully ready for Tokyo," Padma Shri Awardee Mirabai Chanu said during the launch of the campaign.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

