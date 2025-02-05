Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' head coach Charlotte Edwards on Wednesday said that the depth of talent in Indian cricket is exciting for anybody in charge of a team, while conceding that her side, the inaugural Women's Premier League champions, did not play as well as they should have in the second edition last year.

Mumbai roped in G Kamalini, who finished as the third-highest run-scorer in recently-concluded U-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia, along with Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari and South Africa's Nadine de Klerk in the WPL auction last year.

“We're really happy to come out of the auction with the players we had and to add to our squad,” Charlotte told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“I'm certainly a better coach for having this experience. I've learned so much. I've really loved the experience and watching the Indian domestic players really grow throughout the tournament.

“And to see the depth of talent India have got, for any coach that is exciting. I'm in a really privileged position where I can come over here and hopefully make a difference and that's all you want to do as a coaching staff member,” she added.

The winners of WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians had lost to eventual champions of the last year's edition Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.

“Last year we didn't play as well as we probably could have, but we probably should have still made the final and that gives me great heart going into this year,” Edwards said.

“I know when we're playing our best cricket, we're unstoppable. That, hopefully, will give us a great amount of confidence.”

Edwards, who led England to title wins in the 2009 T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup, said two years of WPL have seen Indian domestic players rise to the challenge of playing against the best in the world.

“The real plus point of the WPL is that we've had players come. Saika (Ishaque) is a great example. The way she performed, she then, within sort of six to 12 months, was playing for India and it was a great story,” Edwards said.

“But looking back to two years ago, to see those players come in, then to see where they are now, it is worlds apart. The way they've risen to the challenge of playing at this level, the opportunities they've had as a result of the WPL. Yeah, it makes me smile,” she said.

“It makes me very happy to think how much the team has grown in these two years. I guess (it) just builds excitement for what we can achieve this year, because the players are so much better,” she added.

Edwards said letting go England player Issy Wong, who took the first-ever hat-trick of WPL in the first season, was incredibly difficult.

“Izzy has been such a big part of Mumbai Indians for the first two years and especially in year one, she was absolutely outstanding,” she said.

“The addition of Shabnim Ismail probably didn't help Issy's cause in many ways. To get a player of that calibre in year two was great for us, but probably not so great for Issy. Her form has dipped over the last year or so as well,” she added.

With fielding and power-hitting being constantly the talking points in Indian women's cricket, Edwards said it's something Mumbai Indians are focussed on improving.

“Fielding is a massive part of the game. In T20 cricket, we want power (game) now in women's cricket. It's a focus constantly,” she said.

Losing Ashes might be 'line in the sand' moment

==============================

Edwards, who was a member of five Ashes-winning England teams during her career, said she did not see a 0-16 loss coming at the hands of Australia.

“As an ex-player, I've obviously followed the Ashes very closely. I'm hugely disappointed, as I'm sure the players are. I certainly didn't see a 16-0 whitewash coming, especially after 2023. It was such an exciting series,” she said.

“I'm sure the England team will go away from this. It might be that line in the sand moment that we need to hopefully move the team forward. But Australia have shown their dominance within women's cricket.”

Edwards added that the incident of former England player Alex Hartley being refused TV interview by Sophie Ecclestone was something that was “avoidable”.

“Absolutely. I think we all can see now that it could have been avoided and I'm sure that will be looked at,” she said.

