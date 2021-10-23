New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh on Saturday said he is overwhelmed by the appreciation he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his retirement and has pledged to give back to the game after being inspired by the leader's passion for sports.

"Overwhelmed to receive this letter from our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. His constant support to athletes has motivated us to do our best at Tokyo2020. Sir, I am inspired by your passion for sport and pledge to continue my contribution to Indian sports. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur," Rupinder tweeted on Saturday.

Modi had sent a letter of appreciation to Rupinder earlier this month, thanking him for his services to Indian hockey after the star dragflicker announced his retirement from the game on September 30.

Rupinder, who played an integral part in India's historic bronze medal feat in Tokyo, quit the game to make way for youngsters.

In his appreciation letter, Modi said Rupinder has been a source of inspiration for Indian hockey for the last decade and has played a key role in the resurgence of the sport in the country.

"...I would like to personally thank you for all that you have done Indian hockey," Modi wrote on his letter dated October 12," read the letter posted by Rupinder.

"I would want to say that the people of India will have great memories of your own magic on the field.

"You have been a source of strength for the Indian hockey team and have been integral to every major tournament India has won from 2010 be it the Asian Men's Hockey Championships, Men's Hockey Asia Cup, Commonwelth Games, Hockey World League Finals and more.

"In the Tokyo Olympics, your performance was crucial to the team's historic success."

Modi termed the bronze medal in Tokyo as a "watershed moment" in Indian hockey.

"The impact of this medal will not be restricted to the Olympics only. It will contribute to the rebirth of India hockey."

The PM requested Rupinder to play his part in the Amrit Mahotsav by visiting various schools across India by August 2023 and interact with youngsters on ways to end malnutrition as well as popularise sports.

"This would be a great service to the coming generations," Modi wrote.

