New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): With 100 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, both Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra said on Wednesday that they are expecting India to bag medals in double digits at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Rijiju said, "With just 100 days to go for the Olympics, every day is important to all of athletes from here on. We want to make these Olympics very memorable for every athlete. India with its vast population must play a bigger role in the Olympic Movement and that is possible by winning more medals. India must cross double digits (in medals). All the best to all the athletes, there will be no shortage of facilities to any Olympic-bound athletes from SAI."

Batra said, "Our sportspersons are single-mindedly devoting their time and efforts to bring laurels to the country. I expect the medal haul to be in double digits this time. NSFs, SAI and TOPS are doing their best to provide the best training and support to athletes to train in India and abroad. We are expecting 120-130 athletes to qualify for the Olympics this year and we expect the Indian contingent to be about 185-190 people, including coaches and support staff."

Rijiju also complimented the efforts being taken at SAI centres and by NSFs to ensure a secure environment for athletes in the build-up to the Olympics in the wake of the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. "We need to be extremely careful. SAI and NSFs have created protocols which are being strictly followed. Our Indian athletes are very disciplined and they have been following the rules meticulously."

Rijiju and Batra made these comments while addressing a special webinar organised to mark 100 Days to Tokyo Olympics #OlympicsKiAsha.

The 100 days to the Olympics also marked the launch of a series of special films celebrating the sporting journey of our athletes #OlympicsKiAsha.

Rijiju said that by the time the Olympics commences, short films on all our Tokyo-bound athletes will be created and put out so that Indian sports fans can follow the journey of their athletes. (ANI)

