Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): Indian archer Rakesh Kumar on Tuesday defeated Marian Marecak of Slovakia 140-137 to win his 1/8 elimination match of men's individual compound event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

With this win, Rakesh has now moved to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event and will compete in the next round later on Tuesday.

Rakesh got off to bad start and was losing the game till rounds with a cumulative score of 53.

However, the Indian archer staged a comeback to take a slender lead of 81-80. He then continued his fine form and shots brilliantly in the last two rounds to win the game.

Last week, Rakesh defeated Hong Kong's Ngai Ka Chuen 144-131 to win his 1/16 elimination match.

Another archer Shyam Sundar went down 139-142 against Matt Stutzman of the USA in the individual compound open 1/16 elimination round on Saturday. (ANI)

