Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): Indian shooter Rubina Francis on Tuesday qualified for the finals of women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Rubina, who started off well, finished seventh with 560 points to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

At the end of the first series, Rubina was in 13th place with 91 points however, the Indian shooter moved up the leaderboard into sixth place after a total of 187 following the conclusion of the second essay.

Rubina then moved to third place with 282 points at the halfway stage of the qualification event. Her average score at that particular instance was 9.4.

Rubina's average score dropped a little to 9.35 which also saw her moving down to fourth place after the fourth round.

In the next two series, Rubina registered scores of 93 and 93 respectively to go further down at the seventh spot. She will resume her quest for the medal later on Tuesday. (ANI)

