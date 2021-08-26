Tokyo [Japan], August 26 (ANI): India's para table tennis player Sonalben Patel lost against Lee Mi-gyu of South Korea in Group D of women's singles -- Class 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Mi-gyu defeated Sonalben 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9) and the entire match lasted for just 30 minutes.

Sonalben had won the opening game in a closely fought affair but she was not able to carry forward the momentum, and she ended up losing the next three games. She had on Wednesday lost her opening Group D game against China's Qian Li by 3-2.

World number 4 Qian Li defeated Sonalben in five sets by 3-2 (9-11, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7, 11-4) in 36 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel defeated Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 3-1 in a thrilling match of Group A in women's singles -- Class 4.

Bhavina saved the game point in the fourth game and then took the lead to clinch the match. With this 3-1 win (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11) Bhavina qualified for the next round. (ANI)

