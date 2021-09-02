Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parul Parmar lost her women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

Chang defeated Parul 21-8, 21-2 to complete the win in just 18 minutes. The Chinese shuttler dominated the proceedings as Parul failed to win even a single Game on Thursday. She will compete with Germany's Katrin Seiber in her next match later on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar went down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match.

Meanwhile, shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics journey with wins.

Tarun defeated Thailand's shuttler in two straight sets to complete the win in 23 minutes while Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3. (ANI)

