Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 21 (ANI): Tom Moody, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach relinquished his post as the Director of Cricket with Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket's Executive Committee mutually agreed with Tom Moody, who was functioning as the Director of Cricket, to exit from his contract immediately.

The Executive Committee of the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC), after much deliberation was of the opinion that Tom Moody's services are no longer required as he was directly reporting to the Technical Advisory Committee, which has ceased to exist now.

Moody's appointment as the Director of Cricket, effective March 1, 2021, was made based on a recommendation by the Technical Advisory Committee of the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC).

Sri Lanka Cricket, while thanking Tom for his contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka during his tenure, wished him the best for his future endeavours.

Addressing a press conference the former Aussie player said that it was a pleasure working with the SLC and is proud of the progress he made with the team.

"It was a privilege to service SLC again and I'm proud of what I managed to achieve during my term with the guidance of the Technical Advisory Committee," said Moody.

The Sri Lankan cricket team recently defied all odds and won the Asia Cup 2022 beating Pakistan in the final.

A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai.

After the team returned to their nation, hundreds of fans flooded the streets of the city as Sri Lanka took out a victory parade on an open-top bus to celebrate their title triumph in a memorable Asia Cup 2022.

The players also engaged with the crowd and expressed gratitude for their overwhelming support throughout the nation's crisis. (ANI)

