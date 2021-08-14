London, Aug 14 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root produced another masterclass to help England take a slim 27-run lead against India on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Root smashed 18 fours in his unbeaten 321-ball 180-run innings, his fifth century of the year, to anchor the England innings.

Also Read | Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The England skipper forged a vital 121-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow, before adding 54 and 58 with Jos Buttler (23) and Moeen Ali (27).

The hosts were eventually dismissed for 391 when James Anderson was cleaned up on the last ball of the day.

Also Read | Juventus vs Atalanta, Club Friendlies Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Get Live Telecast Details Of Pre-Season Football Match.

Earlier, with Root going strong, England scored as many as 97 and 98 runs in the first two sessions, signalling the plight of the Indian bowling attack.

Ishant Sharma (3/69) and Mohammed Siraj (4/94) did well to bring India back in the game.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 391 in 128 overs (Joe Root 180 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/69, Mohammed Siraj 4/94). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)