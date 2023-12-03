Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has the chance to break former India skipper Virat Kohli's record of scoring the fastest 2000 runs in the 20-over format.

Kohli reached the 2000-run mark after taking part in 56 innings. Whereas, Suryakumar is just 20 runs away from reaching the milestone after appearing in 54 innings.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the fastest to reach 2000 runs list, Babar Azam tops the standings. The former Pakistan skipper crossed the 2000 runs mark in 52 innings. On the other hand, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan stands in second place after he reached the landmark in 52 innings.

As of now, the former India skipper holds the third place. However, if the 33-year-old reaches the milestone on Sunday, then he will take over Kohli's place.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Suryakumar will be leading India in their fifth T20I match against Australia on Sunday, where he will get an opportunity to break Kohli's record.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul reached the 2000-run mark in 58 innings and stands in the fourth place. Australia's Aaron Finch secured the fifth place after he made the milestone in 62 innings.

The 'Men in Blue' have already sealed a victory in the five-match series after leading it by 3-1, with one game on hand.

In the fourth T20I match against the Aussies, Rinku (46 runs from 29 balls) and Jitesh (35 runs from 19 balls) stitched a solid partnership in the first inning to help India score 174 runs on the scoreboard.

In the run chase, Aussie skipper Matthew Wade (36 runs from 23 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the away side but still, he could not help his team to clinch a win in the game.

Axar was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged three wickets and gave 16 runs. Deepak Chahar also picked up two wickets in the game and helped India to win their third match of the series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)