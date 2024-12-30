Dubai [UAE], December 30 (ANI): Three stylish all-rounders and a batting stalwart who enjoyed a stellar 2024 across formats have been nominated for the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year, as per ICC.

Laura Wolvaardt has been a standout performer for South Africa, leading from the front as the all-format skipper and consistently delivering with the bat.

In ODIs, she amassed 697 runs at an average of 87.12, with a highest score of 184*, while in Tests, she scored 223 runs at an average of 37.16, with a top score of 122. Her performance in T20Is was equally impressive, with 673 runs at an average of 39.58, including a highest score of 102. Wolvaardt's career-best innings of 184* against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom was phenomenal, featuring 23 boundaries and four sixes, propelling South Africa to a formidable total of 301/5. Her leadership also shone through as she guided South Africa to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final, where they finished as runners-up, an ICC release said.

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka's all-format captain, had an exceptional year, demonstrating her prowess with both bat and ball. She scored 458 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 65.42, with a highest score of 195, and also took 9 wickets. In T20Is, she accumulated 720 runs at an average of 40, and claimed 21 wickets. Athapaththu's unbeaten 195 against South Africa in an ODI in Potchefstroom was a highlight, showcasing her ability to dominate the opposition. Her innings, featuring a dazzling array of boundaries, became the third-highest individual score in women's ODI history. Additionally, she was the "Player of the Tournament" at the Women's Asia Cup in July, leading Sri Lanka to their maiden title with 304 runs and three wickets.

Annabel Sutherland had a breakout year, establishing herself as one of the premier all-rounders in the 50-over format. She scored 210 runs in a single Test match, with a highest score of 210, and took 5 wickets. In ODIs, she scored 369 runs at an average of 52.71, with a top score of 110, and took 13 wickets. Sutherland made headlines with her record-breaking double century against South Africa in a Test match at the WACA Ground in Perth, setting a new record for the highest score by a No.6 batter in women's Test cricket. Her all-round brilliance was on full display as she complemented her batting with crucial wickets, including 3/19 in the first innings and 2/11 in the second.

Melie Kerr enjoyed a remarkable year, highlighted by leading New Zealand to their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title and setting a national record for the most Women's T20I wickets in a calendar year. She scored 264 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 33, and took 14 wickets.

In T20Is, she scored 387 runs at an average of 24.18, and claimed 29 wickets. Kerr's all-round performance in the Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa was pivotal, as she scored 43 from 38 balls to guide New Zealand to 158/5, and then took three crucial wickets, including those of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch, to finish with figures of 3/24. Her efforts earned her the "Player of the Match" and "Player of the Series" awards, securing New Zealand's maiden title. (ANI)

