Indian Wells, Oct 12 (AP) Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2 7-6 (1) to reach the round of 16 on a gusty at the BNP Paribas Open.

Karolina Plisova, the women's top seed, was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 14 Qualifier 2.

Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion, connected on 70% of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions.

Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska's first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Spanish Defender Set To Make PSG Debut Against Angers.

Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.

On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5, but she got broken eight times in the match. Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up her second career win over a Top-5 player.

No 15 Coco Gauff lost to 21st-seeded Paula Badosa 6-2 6-2 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain on a night of wild weather in the desert.

No 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4. No 12 Ons Jabeur beat Danielle Collins 6-1 6-3 for her Tour-leading 46th match win of the year.

No 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5) 6-3.

On the men's side, No 6 Casper Ruud outlasted Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4. No 8 Hubert Hurkacz and 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman advanced. No 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-4.

No 9 Denis Shapovalov was beaten by 19th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-2. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)