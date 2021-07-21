Tokyo, Jul 21 (AP) Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill has tested positive for COVID-19 at home in Britain and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. The world No. 1 in women's skeet says: “There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now.” Hill's event is scheduled on Sunday and Monday and no shooter will take Britain's entry as her replacement. Tokyo Olympics 2022: Dutch Skateboarder Candy Jacobs 'Heartbroken' After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19 (See Post).

Many supporters of the athlete took to social media and expressed their sadness as she pulled out from the Tokyo 2020. Most of them felt that it was quite a good chance for her to strike a gold medal.

Check Out the tweet below:

New: Amber Hill, Team GB's star shooter who would have been a gold medal contender at #Tokyo2020 has had to pull out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID back in the UK. She says "there are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now" — Rebecca Myers (@rebeccacmyers) July 21, 2021

She says: “I don't have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the government guidance.” Hill reached the semifinals in skeet at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.