New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport's (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved double Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu's proposal to financially assist her coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli towards accompanying her to All England Championships, Swiss Open and Spain Masters.

The financial assistance will cover their visa, airfare, travel, lodging, boarding and food costs among others and will also provide them with a daily allowance for other expenses.

Also Read | PSL 2023 Women’s League Exhibition Matches Schedule: PCB Announces T20 Fixtures Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

During the meeting, the MOC also approved Indian shooter and World Championships medalist Anish Bhanwala's proposal to train under Foreign Coach Ralf Schumann in Germany.

He would be training in Suhl for a total of 28 days and is scheduled to fly out in the last week of March.

Also Read | On Which Channel WPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

TOPS financial assistance will also cover Anish's coach, training, and ammunition costs, along with his airfare, visa, travel, lodging, boarding and food costs among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)