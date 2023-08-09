London [UK], August 9 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of young defender Micky van de Ven from Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg, subject to international clearance and work permit," Tottenham said in a statement.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Seconds Pragyan Ojha’s View On Fast-Tracking Tilak Varma For No 4 Position in India’s ODI Team.

The 22-year-old defender has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2029 and he will don the number 37 shirt.

Born in Wormer, Netherlands, Micky spent his early years with WSV '30 Wormer, before joining FC Volendam’s youth team in July, 2013, progressing through the ranks to make a total of 48 senior appearances for the club and scoring twice.

Also Read | RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

A versatile centre-back, the 22-year-old earned a move to Vfl Wolfsburg in August, 2021, and featured 41 times for the Bundesliga club in all competitions, scoring once and registering three assists.

At international level, Micky has featured 11 times for the Netherlands’ Under-21 side. He featured in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship earlier this year. He was also named in the preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

This is not the only signing Tottenham have acquired this season. Two months ago, Tottenham released an official statement to announce the arrival of the English winger, "We are delighted to announce the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City. The England international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City. He progressed through the youth ranks to make his professional debut in August 2014, before joining Norwich City in January 2016.

In July 2018, he signed for Leicester City, making his Premier League debut the following month in a season opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After enjoying a mesmerising first season, he collected Leicester City's Young Player of the Season award. The English playmaker made 203 appearances over his five-year spell with the Foxes, scoring 55 goals. He will now begin a new chapter in his career after Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League last season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)