London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Tottenham on Tuesday announced that Joe Hart has signed a contract with the club that runs until 2022.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022," the club said in a statement.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who left Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season, won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City, having joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

He went on to win four Premier League Golden Glove awards and was twice named in the PFA Team of the Year during a 12-year spell at City. Hart also spent time on loan at Torino and West Ham United.

On the international stage, Hart has won 75 caps for England and represented the Three Lions at one World Cup and two European Championships. (ANI)

