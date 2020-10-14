London [UK], October 14 (ANI): Tottenham's Lucas Moura said that they are building a "very strong squad" and the club can dream of big things this season.

Tottenham, in their previous game, registered a massive 6-1 win against Manchester United and Moura believes the victory has given the club a new motivation and confidence.

"We always believe, but it's difficult to imagine 6-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It's never easy there, and it's always a different taste to win a game like that against a big opponent. It gives us a new motivation, a new confidence and that's very important for the season," the club's official website quoted Moura as saying.

Tottenham have so far played four matches in this season of Premier League, registering two wins, a draw, and a defeat.

Moura further stated: "It was a tough month for us, but we did very well. It was really important to finish that series of games in the best way, and the last game was amazing. If it was a different result, I can imagine what it would be like this week, and until the international guys come back... very difficult."

"Now we need to start the new month in the same way, with the same fighting spirit. I'm very positive. I think we are building a very strong squad and we can dream of big things this season, that's our objective," he added.

Tottenham will take on West Ham United in the Premier League on October 18. (ANI)

