London, Jun 6 (AP) Ange Postecoglou was hired as Tottenham manager on Tuesday as the English Premier League club begins its latest reboot after another turbulent season.

Also Read | United Arab Emirates vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast of UAE vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The former Celtic manager is the fourth permanent manager to be hired since Mauricio Pochettino's departure in 2019 and will be tasked with the responsibility of turning Spurs' fortunes around after 15 years without a trophy.

Also Read | India vs Australia Prediction, ICC WTC 2023 Final: Google Win Probability Picks AUS to Beat IND in World Test Championship Summit Clash.

He signed a four-year contract and follows on from Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, who all had short-lived reigns. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)