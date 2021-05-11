London [UK], May 11 (ANI): English club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday announced that they would be having fan representation on their board.

This decision comes after the club had to endure huge backflash after being one of the 12 founding clubs of the breakaway European Super League. The criticism also forced Tottenham to pull out of the rebel tournament.

"We have all learnt lessons from recent events and have reviewed fan engagement as a priority. As a result we shall be liaising with key stakeholders and establishing a Club Advisory Panel, comprised of elected representatives from the different constituencies of our fanbase, inclusive and reflective of our fans' diversity. The Chair of this Panel will be appointed annually as a full Non-Executive of the Club Board," Tottenham said in an official statement.

"We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of Club decision-making, something we greatly welcome," it added.

Tottenham confirmed that the selection criteria, mandate and constitution will be developed by independent advisors in consultation with fan groups to ensure it is truly representative of the club's supporter base.

The club will also be welcoming 10,000 fans back inside their stadiums from next week.

"We are excited to be welcoming 10,000 fans back next week. Our stadium will hopefully soon re-open to full attendances and non-football events will return. Like many clubs, we shall need to recover from the loss of substantial revenues. The still-new stadium is the game changer in our progress - it will deliver the revenues for investment in the First Team," the club said.

"Be assured, we are absolutely clear that the heartbeat of the Club is success on the pitch and our fans. It's important to now get behind Ryan and the team as we look to finish the season as strongly as possible and strive to retain a European spot," it added.

Tottenham Hotspur is currently in the seventh position in the Premier League standings with 56 points from 35 games. (ANI)

