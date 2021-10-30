New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Chanmari Zothan Futsal team coach Samuel Sailo said that the inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship will 'pave way' for the grassroots project in Futsal all over India.

Having been drawn in Group A alongside Super Strikers FC, Baroda FC, and Mohammedan SC, it is a tough path for Chanmari Zothan to navigate their way to the semi-finals of the tournament. However, their coach, Samuel Lalrinzuala Sailo, is confident that his team has the skills and the belief to go all the way in the tournament.

"Futsal is a fast-paced game that helps a player develop technically and tactically. In Futsal, quick and accurate decision-making are essential during all phases of the game. Futsal is ideal for a player's skill development," said Samuel Sailo in an official AIFF release.

"This tournament is a milestone for the AIFF. I hope this tournament will pave way for the grassroots project in Futsal all over India. Through this tournament, our country has the capability of hosting bigger Futsal events, not just nationals but international ones," he added.

The inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship will kick start from November 5 in New Delhi. (ANI)

