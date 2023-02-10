Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) TRAU FC put up a spirited show to bounce back from behind twice and defeat Churchill Brothers 3-2 in the I-League at the Kumban Lampak Stadium here on Friday.

The first 45 minutes were mostly about Churchill, and they took the lead in the 38th minute by sheer luck when Salam Rajan Singh of TRAU tapped the ball into his own net while trying to clear hastily in the 38th minute.

Also Read | Women’s Premier League 2023: Lucknow Franchise Named As ‘UP Warriorz’, Jon Lewis Roped in As Head Coach, Lisa Sthalekar Appointed Mentor.

Leimapokpam Nandakumar Singh's team did not look like a winning side till the end of the first half but somehow completely transformed itself after the break.

TRAU scored the equaliser through Billu Teli (57th) when he headed the ball to the far post from a short corner by player-of-the-match Fernandinho.

Also Read | Team Sri Lanka ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Squad and Match List: Get SL-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Churchill once again went ahead when substitute Kapil Hoble made it 2-1 in the 66th minute.

A minute later, Komron Tursunov (67th) made it 2-2 before Fernandinho converted a penalty (78th) to seal a fine win.

The win also avenged their 1-6 defeat to the Goan side back in December.

TRAU are now third on the table with 26 points. The top two teams -- Sreenidi Deccan and RoundGlass Punjab -- are eight points clear of them.

Churchill Brothers are on the fifth spot with 23 points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)