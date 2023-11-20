Australia opener Travis Head joined the elite company of cricketing greats as he became just the fourth player in the history of the tournament to win the Player of the Match award in the semi-final as well as the final of a World Cup. Head produced a sensational batting display for the Baggy Greens scoring 137 in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium against the star-studded Indian bowling line-up. His effort with the bat was enough for him to earn the Man of the Match award. Even in the semi-final, the left-handed batter not only contributed with the bat but also scalped two wickets and conceded 21 runs in 5 overs. ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Dressing Room Was Special and Motivating’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Thoughts After India’s CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia.

IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 Final Stat Highlights

Before him, former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath became the first player to achieve the feat during the historic 1983 World Cup.Sri Lanka's exceptional cricketer Aravinda de Silva joined Amarnath 13 years later to win Player of the Match in the semifinal and final in the 1996 World Cup. Finally, the legendary spinner Shane Warne who played a pivotal role in Australia's 1999 World Cup triumph also features in the list.

Head's phenomenal display allowed Australia to clinch the record sixth title. India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah Included in ICC CWC 2023 Team of the Tournament.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)