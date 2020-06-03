Sports News | Travis Head's Contract with Sussex Deferred to 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

London, Jun 3 (PTI) Australian batsman Travis Head's contract with Sussex Cricket has been deferred to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the suspension of England's domestic season at least till August 1.

With uncertainty surrounding the season, which was originally scheduled to run between April 2 and September 25, Head and Sussex mutually agreed to defer the contract.

Head, who has worked under Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash, will be available for all formats upon his arrival next year.

"Whilst it is very disappointing, it is clear that there are many difficulties surrounding the 2020 English domestic cricket season and we all agree this is in the best interests of all concerned," Head was qouted as saying by Sussex cricket.

"I very much hope some domestic cricket is played in England this summer and I look forward to playing my part in 2021."

The 26-year-old has scored 1091 runs in 17 Test matches for Australia. He also has 1273 ODI runs to his name in 42 games, including 10 fifties and one century. In 16 T20Is, he has scored 319 runs at a strike-rate of 130.20.

"It is clear that this season is going to be difficult and we are keen to develop a longer-term relationship between Travis and the club, so this suits both parties.

"We look forward to seeing Travis at Hove next season," said Gillespie

