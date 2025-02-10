New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nadimul Haque on Monday in Rajya Sabha, expressed concerns over alleged declining standards of cricket commentary on All India Radio (AIR) and suggested some measures, including the appointment of renowned cricket broadcaster Harsha Bhogle as a "captain" of a new team which would ensure "world-class" cricket radio commentary in India.

Haque was representing his party in Rajya Sabha on Monday during the Question Hour. He alleged that the current regime has "killed the tradition" of cricket commentary on radio. He also suggested three measures on behalf of his party, such as proper channels for each language and a better selection process of commentators, terming the existing system an "opaque process."

Speaking in Upper House of Parliament, Haque said, "India has a great tradition of cricket commentary on radio. This government is killing that tradition. In the years gone by, radio commentary had some legends. Berry Sarbadhikary, Anant Setalvad and Dicky Rutnagur. Why is Indian cricket commentary on the radio in such a poor shape, except for a few commentators like Sushil Doshi and Vineet Garg in Hindi, Sunil Gupta and Prakash Wakankar in English. It is boring."

"There is great potential for Akashvaani to create good content and reach wider audiences by producing world-class cricket commentary. The BBC and ABC (in the UK and Australia respectively) use the best commentators. Akashvani is our national broadcaster with 591 stations reaching 98 per cent of the population. With its massive reach, it has massive potential to lead in this space.

"In the first three months of 2022, Akashvani averaged just two crore listeners per month, podcast listeners are estimated to be 17 crores. BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) channels do not do not give radio rights to Akashvani. They deprive Akashvani. It does not even send commentators to venues citing a lack of funds. On top of that, one cannot hear cricket commentary on medium wave except on FM Radio and an app called NewsonAIR. This is absurd sir," the TMC leader said.

On behalf of his party, Haque suggested three measures, saying, "Have dedicated channels for each language. Two, the current selection procedure for commentators is opaque on Akashvaani. To create a pool of top commentators, it is essential to have impartial and professional judging system. Three, from the Akashvaani panel of commentators, select those commentators only who have a thorough understanding of cricket and style to engage the audience. May I ask the Minister (of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw) to implement these suggestions and appoint Harsha Bhogle as the captain of a new team whose task would be to make India cricket commentary on radio world-class."

Over the years, in the field of cricket commentary, radio commentary has been relevant in rural areas, but has been outdone by miles by TV and online medium in more urban areas. TV channels have often picked up ex-cricketers alongside their channel personnel to produce exciting commentary, such as Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Aakash Chopra etc.

Several of these players-turned commentators have become popular broadcasters, with Aakash and Sidhu earning popularity for their 'shayaris', jokes and one-liners. Many ex-cricketers, after spending years in and around the game, are also able to provide an incredible level of analysis and storytelling to fans who want to learn about the sport. The arrival of online mediums such as ESPNCricinfo, Cricbuzz etc, which provide ball-by-ball commentary and in-depth statistics, have provided a lot of convenience and information to the fans with just one touch on the screen. (ANI)

