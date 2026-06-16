Sports News | Tunisia Sack Coach Sabri Lamouchi, Appoint Herve Renard After World Cup Drubbing by Sweden

Tunis [Tunisia], June 16 (ANI): Tunisia have sacked their manager Sabri Lamouchi and have appointed fellow Frenchman Herve Renard as his replacement. Notably, Lamouchi's termination comes after their campaign opener loss in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, where they endured a brutal 5-1 defeat to Sweden.

In a post on Instagram, the Tunisian Football Federation (TFT) said that they have appointed Renard as head coach until the end of the 2026 World Cup. He will begin his role immediately under the existing financial terms, with discussions on a longer-term contract to take place after the tournament based on the team's performance and sporting objectives.

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"The Tunisian Football Federation announces the appointment of Herve Renard as head coach of the national team through the end of the 2026 World Cup. He will assume his duties this evening under the same financial terms. The agreement also stipulates that negotiations regarding long-term cooperation--based on specific sporting objectives--will commence following the team's World Cup campaign," TFT said in the post.

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In an earlier post, TFT announced Lamouchi's termination, saying they had mutually agreed to part ways with Lamouchi and thanked him for his service.

"The Tunisian Football Federation announces the termination of its contractual relationship with Head Coach Sabri Lamouchi by mutual agreement and wishes him every success in his future professional endeavours," TFT said.

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In their World Cup campaign opener on Sunday (Local Time), the North African side were left absolutely exposed in terms of their defence during their campaign opener against Sweden on Sunday, making it one of Tunisia's worst results at the international level. A brace from Yasin Ayari and strikes from Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg piled up misery on Tunisia, who could manage just one strike by Omar Rekik in the 43rd minute. (ANI)

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